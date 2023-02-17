Gole wins NZ Senior Women's Amateur

17 Feb 2023 | Amateur golf |

Nadene Gole has taken her winning ways across the Tasman as she claimed the 2023 New Zealand Senior Women's Amateur Championship at Whakatane Golf Club on Thursday.

The Victorian defeated New Zealander Robyn Pellow 5&4 in the final with a dominant performance that was set up by a blistering start.

Gole consistently made pars on the front nine while her rival dropped shots and the Victoria Golf Club member reached the turn four-up.

That sizable buffer allowed Gole to coast her way home and ensure that she would be adding an international trophy to her rapidly growing collection in the senior amateur ranks.

Gole is a former professional who began competing at senior amateur level last year and she has quickly risen to be the fifth ranked senior women's golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

She has expected to surge further up the rankings with this victory that remarkably pairs with her 1989 triumph in the New Zealand Junior Amateur Championship at Russley Golf Club.

Earlier in the week play was disrupted by Cyclone Gabrielle and 14 players were unable to make it to the golf club on the North Island to compete because of flight cancellations, and road and airport closures.

No play was held on Tuesday but the match play rounds commenced on Wednesday - with Gole seeded seventh - after 18 holes of stroke play were completed on Monday.

Gole defeated a pair of her Australian teammates in the Round of 16 and quarter final - one-up against Helen Pascoe before a dominant 6&5 win over Jacqui Morgan.

Her semi final win against New Zealand's Carolyn Cressey was also convincing with the 4&3 scoreline coming off the back of Gole winning the opening hole and then never giving her opponent a chance from then on.

The tournament was the first time Australians have competed in New Zealand's national championship for senior amateur golfers since before Covid-19 pandemic and Gole received support from Golf Australia to travel and compete in the event.