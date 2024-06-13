Gole receives 2023 Victorian Masters Athlete of the Year Award

13 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf | Women and girls |

Nadene Gole’s spectacular run of senior women’s amateur wins last year has earned her another victory – the Victorian Sports Awards Involve Masters Athlete of the Year 2023.

The coveted award was announced last night during a gala presentation at Marvel Stadium with Gole receiving the award ahead of fellow finalists John Allen (triathlon), Michelle Hill (tennis) and Sharyn Harris (artistic roller skating).

Gole achieved sporting history in 2023 by becoming the only golfer ever, at any age level, to win both the Australian National Championship and all six State Championships in the same year.

She scored nine victories from 15 starts at world ranking events, on her way to collecting National Championship titles in three countries - Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

A member of Victoria Golf Club, Gole became the world No.1 senior amateur golfer in February, maintaining that ranking every week throughout 2023.

The 55-year-old, who plays off a +2.7 handicap, then topped the Australian Senior Women’s Order of Merit and capped her history-making year by being named Australian captain at the Senior Women’s Trans-Tasman Trophy.

Interviewed after receiving the prestigious award, Gole thanked her sponsors Accountability & Accor Hotels, and the generous support of her family, friends and fellow members at The Victoria Golf Club.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence took the chance to thank all those that contribute to what makes Victorian sport so great.

“The awards night celebrates the dedication and importance of our clubs, coaches, officials, administrators, and volunteers across the state - it’s fantastic to see these Victorian icons receive the recognition they deserve,” she said.