Gole, Pateyjohns win SA Senior titles

04 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |

Nadene Gole continued on her winning ways while David Pateyjohns was equally impressive as the SA Senior Amateur finished at Kingston SE Golf Club today.

Victoria Golf Club’s Gole, winner of all the national senior titles as well as the New Zealand Senior and the R&A Women’s Senior last year, dominated the women’s event, winning by 17 shots.

She shot 76-75-72 over the three rounds to complete a hat-trick of three consecutive wins in the championship.

SA local Pateyjohns, from Willunga Golf Club and also a regular winner at Senior level, shot 80-72-72 to win the men’s by a shot from Royal Perth’s Peter Bennett.