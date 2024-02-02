Gole, Lavender and Pretyman take top honours at Tas Senior Amateur

02 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf |

Due to extremely windy conditions at Kingston Beach Golf Club, the Tasmanian Senior Amateur was reduced to 36-holes, with today's final round cancelled and the round two leaders declared the winners. Nadene Gole took out the women's, while James Lavender shared the men's trophy with David Pretyman as both players were at 8-over after two rounds. Despite the wind, Gole continued her winning ways from last year, taking out the women's championship in commanding fashion. The world no.1 women's senior amateur shot 4-over across the two rounds, finishing 13-shots clear of runner-up Cath Stolz. Gole, who plays out of Victoria Golf Club, won all six state senior amateur championships in 2023, and capped that astonishing feat off by also taking out the Australian Senior Amateur. Lavender, who is also world no.1 in the senior category, shared the Tasmanian honours with Pretyman, with both players finishing at 8-over. Like Gole, the win in Tasmania marks a continuation of good form for Lavender, who was the men's champion at the Australian Senior Amateur last year. Even though he had to share the win, it is a satisfying one for Kingston Beach member Pretyman at his home club.