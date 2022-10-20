Gole jumps ahead, Allen & Lavender on top

20 Oct 2022 | Amateur golf |

Nadene Gole will enter the final round with a two shot lead, while Mark Allen and James Lavender are tied at the top after 36 holes of the Australian Senior Amateur at Launceston Golf Club.

Allen, from Drouin Golf Club in Victoria, jumped into a share of the lead with Thursday's best round of the day - a three-under par 69 - that included four birdies.

He raced out of the blocks with back-to-back birdies at the opening two holes and was rock solid from then on to reach even-par for the tournament.

Fellow Victorian James Lavender, from Northern Golf Club, began the day with a five shot lead courtesy of his five-under par opening round 67, but he slipped back with eight bogeys and three birdies.

The Victorian domination extended to the women's too with Victoria Golf Club's Nadene Gole overtaking first round leaders Sue Wooster, from the National Golf Club, and Gemma Dooley, of New South Wales Golf Club.

Gole is five-over par for the tournament after shooting a two-over second round of 75 that included two birdies and four bogeys, and the former professional is looking to notch up her third victory in a World Amateur Golf Ranking event this year.

Wooster (+7) and Dooley (+10) are within striking distance however.

In the men's, Launceston local Shayne Walker and West Australian Michael Lucas are tied for third at three-over par, while Victoria leads the Senior Interstate Strokes Teams by 15 shots.