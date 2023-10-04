Gole into US quarters

04 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Australia’s Nadene Gole is into the last eight at the US Senior Women’s Amateur in Arizona.

Victorian Gole, 55, defeated the 2017 champion Judith Kyrinis at the 19th hole of their round of 16 match today to reach the quarter-finals at Troon Country Club.

The Victoria Golf Club member was three down at one point of the match.

She has beaten past champions in each of her matchplay rounds, having qualified in a tie for 30th.

Gole is the highest-ranked senior player in the women’s world rankings, having finished runner-up at the British Senior Amateur earlier this year.

She spent eight years as a professional in her 20s.

She is the last non-American remaining in the event in Arizona.

Tomorrow she plays American Sarah Gallagher in the quarter-finals.