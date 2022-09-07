Gole, Duff win SA Senior Amateur

07 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

Nadene Gole and Stuart Duff have taken out the SA Senior Amateur Championship, winning their respective Women’s and Men’s titles, topping a competitive field over 54-holes at Kingston SE Golf Club.

A field of 107, featuring 26 interstate entrants, and one from as far as New Zealand, the SA Senior Amateur event attracted a quality field, with numerous contenders and previous title holders. The course at Kingston SE is a beautiful layout, set amongst sandy coastal rises, with hollows and mounds adding to the difficulty of tree lined fairways. Undulating and quick greens proved challenging amongst the field, with the course shown in championship condition.

Gole representing Victoria Golf Club (Vic) was strong on day one, only one shot back from the lead with an impressive 77 off the stick, homage to her former days as a Professional on the European and Japanese tours. The courses’ teeth began to show in the second round, however Gole remained steady, to take the lead from two-time champion Helen Pascoe by only one stroke. Heading into day three, the competition was presented with breezy conditions and impending weather, however Gole showed her class with a great round of 76 to finish a clear winner by 14 shots.

Pascoe from Buninyong Golf Club (Vic) had the consolation of winning the Super Senior Women’s Gross by seven shots over Blackwood Golf Club’s Angela Masters.

With competition strong amongst the Men’s field on day one, scores were tight with three clubhouse leaders shooting 2-over par 74. Coomealla Golf Club’s Gregory Rhodes from NSW, a former 3-time champion, remained steady in day two scoring even par, finishing one shot behind Stuart Duff from Hastings Golf Club (NZ) who blitzed the course shooting two under par, putting the challenge to the chasing pack. Heading into day three, the title was far from decided, with Duff, Rhodes and Colin George of St Andrews Beach (VIC) all within 3 shots of the lead. With wind picking up, Duff handled the conditions the best, narrowly edging out Rhodes by two shots following a final round 77.

In the Super Senior Men’s Gross category, Craig Morrison from Tea Tree Gully Golf Club shot a superb second round 75 and just held on to his lead after the final round with a narrow two shot win over Victorian Howard Slater from Yarra Yarra Golf Club.

Leaderboard – Leaderboard -