Gole creates history at the US Senior Women's Amateur

27 Sep 2024

Nadene Gole has continued to be a trailblazer for Australian golf overnight, becoming the first Australian to claim the US Senior Women's Amateur, this year held at Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle.

Gole's 2023 season was one to remember, taking out all Australian state titles, before completing the set with the Australian Senior Amateur title, however she has gone one better in 2024, taking her winning ways internationally.

In July Gole was the first Australian to win the R&A Senior Women's Amateur Championship, claiming one of the amateur games top honours, and now only a few months later she has claimed another.

“It's amazing. It really is,” said Gole, who first competed in a USGA championship at last year’s US Senior Women’s Amateur.

“It probably will not sink in for a while. I'm happy to be taking it back to Australia, I really am.

"I've just taken an R&A trophy back there, so hopefully it grows the sport and people are inspired by it and have a bit more fun with the game.”

Facing 2022 champion Shelly Stouffer of Canada in the final, it was Gole who jumped out to a small early lead, taking a 1-up advantage with a par on the second hole.

Stouffer quickly levelled the match with a par on the third, but Gole responded by notching the first birdie of the day on the par-4 fourth to reclaim her advantage. A bogey from Stouffer on the seventh allowed Gole to stretch her lead to 2-up.

The match was all tied after ten holes, but after a birdie on the 12th hole to regain the lead, momentum would officially shift back to the Australian on the 13th, who followed up a tap-in par by Stouffer by pouring in an 18-foot slider for par to halve the hole.

Hole wins on 14 and 15 would extend the lead to 3 up, the largest of the match, and one that would not be relinquished.

"For me, I just go and play golf,” said Gole. “I knew I was playing really tough competitors yesterday and today, and every match, I always have respect for who I play. But I just go and try to play golf the best I can.”