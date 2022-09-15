Gole and Fowler win Victorian Senior Amateur

15 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

By Dylan Grandell

Nadene Gole and Frank Fowler have been crowned the 2022 Victorian Senior Amateur champions.

Played across the three courses at Barwon Heads and 13th Beach, Gole and Fowler managed to battle the tough conditions best with a full field competing in this year’s event.

Gole, who plays her golf at Victoria Golf Club, survived a fantastic battle with The National’s Sue Wooster, birding the first playoff hole to take out the title in her first Victorian Senior Amateur Championship.

“I have only just started playing in the seniors and I have absolutely loved it,” Gole said.

“Age is not a factor, and I am looking forward to playing many more events”.

The pair finished on 234 for the three rounds, 15 clear of their nearest rivals.

In the men’s field, local player Frank Fowler produced a fantastic final round 76 to blow away his rivals and finish four clear with a 221 total.

36-Hole leader Peter Meyer finished in overall second position on 225, one clear of Greg Wilson.

The overall net winners were Jo-Anne McPhee (225) and Stephen Musgrave (213).