Gold coin golf at Minnippi

To celebrate its first birthday, Minnippi Golf and Range in Brisbane offered round of golf and buckets of range balls for $1, furthering its commitment to growing the game of golf within its community.

Held on a pupil-free day for Queensland, Minnippi wanted to make sure that it gave everyone the chance to play and enjoy the sport, and the facility.

Managed by Clublinks, the goal at Minnippi has always been to create a ‘community hub, where golf is played', and this day was the embodiment of that.

General Manager at Minnippi, Mitch Ferguson, was extremely pleased with the day of celebrations, and how closely it aligned with Minnippi's long-term goals as a facility.

“A smile says a 1000 words," said Ferguson. "Our key outcome was to bring happiness to the community that had supported us so much over our first year, whilst offering $1 specials to further break down barriers to participation and help grow the sport and facility awareness.

“The day also maximised 'all golf is golf', with over 800 patrons being involved in some sort of golfing activity on the day, with a high percentage being first timers."

The day saw a remarkable 212 percent[MB1] increase in golf participation and a 272 percent surge in driving range use compared to an average Friday in August.

With 508 players on the course and more than 500 additional visitors[MB2] engaging in other activities, the event successfully introduced new participants to the sport, with approximately 50 percent of golfers being first-timers to golf and the facility.

