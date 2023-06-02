Give Back to golf this EOFY

02 Jun 2023 | Industry news |

The Australian Golf Foundation today announced the launch of its inaugural giving campaign – Give Back to Golf.

Established by Golf Australia, the Foundation raises funds to invest in initiatives that help remove barriers to participation in support of the next generation of Australian golfers.

Whilst the Foundation’s journey is just beginning, it is already creating real and lasting change.

The Foundation’s principal fundraising project, the Junior Girls Scholarship Program, has seen almost 2,000 girls pursue golf in a fun, inclusive and engaging environment, while the Give Back Program is helping to create an endowment for golf by building a culture of giving by our elite athletes.

Cameron Wade, Executive Director of Australian Golf Foundation, said he was proud to be involved in the Foundation’s efforts to build a culture of giving in the Australian golfing community.

“I’m fortunate to have been able to play golf all my life, but for many Australians, there are barriers to participation.

“We all know that golf is more than a sport and how it can enrich people’s lives and contribute to a healthier Australian community.

“This end of financial year we are inviting the Australian golfing community to join us by making a tax-deductible donation to Australian Golf Foundation.”

To find out more about Australian Golf Foundation and the impact it has made to date – take a look at our 2022 Impact Report or view the AGF website at

Australian Golf Foundation is the national fundraising body for golf in Australia.

The Foundation’s purpose is to raise funds that support targeted initiatives that benefit the community and inspire and enable more Australians to play more golf.

Australian Sports Foundation is Australian Golf Foundation's official fundraising partner and is the only deductible gift recipient for sport in Australia. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

ENQUIRIES: Cameron Wade Executive Director, Australian Golf Foundation T: +61 408 474 659 E: cameron.wade@golf.org.au