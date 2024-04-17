Gisborne forges on after clubhouse destroyed

17 Apr 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

A beautiful Victorian country club is forging on undaunted after its clubhouse was burned to the ground on Tuesday night.

Staff at Gisborne Golf Club, 56 kilometres north-west of Melbourne, arrived at the course on Wednesday to get the terrible news.

General manager Brett Campbell was engaged in meetings with an insurance broker and his board on Wednesday to plot the next steps.

But Campbell said golf would continue at the picturesque venue.

“The golf course is fine,” said Campbell. “We’re looking at getting portables, and we’re aiming to get the club open tomorrow (Thursday). It’s about keeping the morale of the members up because some of them are devastated.”

Golf Australia on Tuesday reached out to the golf club offering guidance and support, including connecting Gisborne with a senior club manager who had recently experienced the devastation of a clubhouse fire.

Police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of the fire.