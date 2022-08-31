31 Aug 2022 | Women and girls |

Girls golf rocks at Joondalup Country Club by Contributor

Joondalup's girls scholarship recipients. Left to Right Jodie Chubb (JCC Ladies Captain), Mya Denver, Tamsin Whyte, Tenae Bouwer, Chloe Frediani, Sienna McCulloch, Jade McCulloch and Jess Speechley (PGA Professional).

By Jodie Chubb, Joondalup Ladies Captain, who shares her thoughts and experiences about the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program…. Joondalup Country Club has six girls in our program this year ranging from nine to fourteen years of age. As part of the program, the girls have been enjoying Monday afternoon coaching sessions with PGA Professional, Jess Speechley which has been a mixture of training drills and on-course experience. Alongside their golf coaching, the girls have also enjoyed several different experiences such as an exercise class, a nutrition talk and a Pilates session to help broaden their knowledge around the sport. “I thought the scholarship program was good. I liked when we went on course and when we did chipping and putting drills the most. I thought the Pilates was also good,” a Joondalup scholarship recipient said.

Scholarship recipient Tenae Bouwer with Jacob from Nutrition Works, who is a qualified sports dietitian and held an information session on the importance of nutrition in golf for the juniors.

To ensure the girls get as much on-course experience as possible, our Junior Girls Coordinator, Norma McCarthy and Ladies Vice-Captain, Judy Herbert have taken the girls out for a social nine holes every Friday afternoon. This has been vital in educating the girls about the rules of golf and teaching them how to mark a scorecard. “I think the scholarship was helpful towards my learning. Getting on course and practising different putting drills was also helpful AND fun at the same time. Having different activities other than just practising testing our skills against our training too,” a Joondalup girls scholarship recipient said. We have been amazed with the progress the girls have made in a short period of time and delighted to see the dedication and commitment they are making to their golf. Several girls have obtained and improved their handicaps and are regularly participating in our member competitions and junior opens. We are excited about the prospect of this group of girls participating in Golf WA Junior Girls pennants next year. The girls were fortunate enough to have a visit from Joondalup Country Club member and LPGA tour player, Whitney Hillier during one of their on-course sessions. Whitney is very encouraging of supporting junior girls in golf and is always willing to give back to the Club she loves so dearly. Our older girls have also been fantastic role models for our younger girls, and we have created a great hub of fun at Joondalup Country Club.

Left to right: Jess Speechley (PGA Professional), Tamsin Whyte, Tenae Bouwer, Sienna McCulloch, Jade McCulloch and Whitney Hillier (Ladies European Tour Professional).

“I thought it was fun and helpful. I learnt some new skills and enjoyed practicing my chipping and putting with my friends. I really enjoyed the Pilates and would love to do that again. Overall, I found it very beneficial and fun,” a Joondalup scholarship recipient said. We are seeking expressions of interest for our 2023 Junior Girls Scholarship Program. Please contact Lady Captain at . For information regarding junior membership at Joondalup Country Club please contact our Golf & Membership Coordinator on .

Chloe, Sienna and Tenae represented the Joondalup Girls Division One Pennant Team. Left to right: Chloe Frediani, Sienna McCulloch, Tenae Bouwer, Norma McCarthy (Junior Girls Coordinator), Mia Lawson, Emma Clouston and Celine Chen.