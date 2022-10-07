Girls getting on course at Gosnells

07 Oct 2022 | Women and girls |

Gosnells Golf Club in Perth is home to 100 junior golfers, 40 of them girls, and with the addition of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls' Golf Scholarship program, this number is growing.

“We have a terrific junior pathway,” explained Glen Tueno, Junior Coordinator at the club. “From junior clinics, we then get children on course and working towards a handicap using Golf WA’s modified course model.”

This model consists of a Tiger Tee course which is a half-length, modified course followed by a Modified course which is full length but still with modified rules.

“Our scholarship girls have progressed well from primarily attending clinics to now playing," Tueno said. "They are all progressing through the Tiger Tee and are nearly ready to progress to the longer course.

“It has been wonderful seeing the girls playing in our events and going out for a social round. Plus, every scholarship recipient has additionally taken up private tuition!

“Going into our last term of the scholarship, all girls are now very comfortable at the club and are familiar with their surroundings.

“Our aim for this group at the end of the scholarship year is to put them in the best possible position so they are ready to play and have all the information and confidence they need.”

The club is now looking to 2023 with a new group of girls who have regularly attended clinics throughout the year.

Funding is now open for clubs and facilities for 2023 - visit the

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.