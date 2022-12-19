19 Dec 2022 | Women and girls |
Girls come together to celebrate
by Golf Australia
Nearing the end of another big year of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program, girls are celebrating in style.
A total of 683 girls from 117 golf clubs across Australia have enjoyed a scholarship throughout 2022.
This includes 17 girls who have recently enjoyed an end-of-year camp in Tasmania.
Partnering with Girl Guides Tasmania who facilitated the two-day experience, Golf Australia - Tasmania and clubs – Royal Hobart, Launceston, Kingston Beach and Tasmania - worked together to deliver an experience for girls to cherish and grow.
“We want girls to know there are other girls to play golf with,” said Simon Weston, Golf Development Manager at Golf Tasmania.
“All of the activities were designed to promote team-work and foster friendships giving girls a greater chance of staying in golf.”
Activities included beach yoga, archery, treasure hunt orienteering and, of course, golf on the final afternoon at Royal Hobart Golf Club.
“Girl’s golf is really starting to grow in Tasmania,” Weston said.
“We have grown from four clubs in 2022 to potentially 11 clubs delivering the scholarship program for 2023.”
And in New South Wales 16 girls have celebrated the completion of their Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Scholarship.
Commuting together by bus, Shelley Beach and Kooindah Waters girls travelled north to Horizons Golf Resort to enjoy a fun day out.
“It was a fantastic event with lots of fun, friendship, prizes and winners on the day,” said Mick Lamaro, member of the Central Coast District Committee.
Aligning with the ethos of the AGF scholarship program to connect girls and foster opportunities to develop friendships (a key indicator of teenage girls staying in sport), this has only been one of many events organised throughout the year, including a night at a local golf simulator centre.
Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the AGF and founder of the program congratulated Central Coast.
“The Central Coast cluster has been the showcase of the scholarship program for ingenuity and joy,” she said. “Thank you all for your belief in making many girls dreams come true.
“Well-done to Mark Ingrey of Jack Newton Junior Golf, Mick Lamaro and Vince Owen, PGA Professional at Horizons on a fanatic event.
The program has grown to 35 clubs across NSW to deliver the scholarship program in 2023.
For a list of participating 2023 clubs click here.
Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information.
The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.