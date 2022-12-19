Girls come together to celebrate

19 Dec 2022 | Women and girls |

Nearing the end of another big year of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program, girls are celebrating in style.

A total of 683 girls from 117 golf clubs across Australia have enjoyed a scholarship throughout 2022.

This includes 17 girls who have recently enjoyed an end-of-year camp in Tasmania.

Partnering with Girl Guides Tasmania who facilitated the two-day experience, Golf Australia - Tasmania and clubs – Royal Hobart, Launceston, Kingston Beach and Tasmania - worked together to deliver an experience for girls to cherish and grow.

“We want girls to know there are other girls to play golf with,” said Simon Weston, Golf Development Manager at Golf Tasmania.

“All of the activities were designed to promote team-work and foster friendships giving girls a greater chance of staying in golf.”

Activities included beach yoga, archery, treasure hunt orienteering and, of course, golf on the final afternoon at Royal Hobart Golf Club.

“Girl’s golf is really starting to grow in Tasmania,” Weston said.

“We have grown from four clubs in 2022 to potentially 11 clubs delivering the scholarship program for 2023.”