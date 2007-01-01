Golf Course ID: 41409, 9 hole

Situated barely a kilometre from the town centre the Gin Gin Golf Course offers 9 grass greens with 18 tees to challenge the most experienced golfers and to test the learner of all ages.

It is a family friendly Club where there are no strangers, only friends you haven't met.

Gin Gin Golf Club was first established in late 1970 with the first competition played on 24th April, 1971 and the clubhouse opened on 12th December 1971.

Since then the club has strived to improve the course and the Clubhouse facilities, moving from the original sand greens to couch greens and then to 328 greens. All of this has mainly been achieved by volunteers who have contributed their time and energy to bring together what you see today.

The Club runs a Saturday afternoon competition open to all from 12:30 pm in Summer and 12 pm in Winter (need to register at 30 minutes prior to tee-off). We also run a Vet’s Competition every Tuesday morning from 8 am (register 30 minutes before) in Summer and 8:30 in Winter.