Get involved in GA amateur events

06 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia both conducts and assists clubs all over Australia in running competitions open to all amateur golfers. Events are offered under the following categories and can be booked via the Golf Australia website, entries typically open 6 weeks before the event. These events present a great opportunity to challenge yourself against some friendly competition and play on some of Australia’s best and most beautiful courses.

Rookie (Boys and Girls under 16 years old)

Junior (under 18 years)

Open Amateur* ( Open to all amateur players) *some events have handicap limits.

Senior (Women over 50 and Men over 55 years)

Womens

To learn more about what events are offered in your state please click on the links below.