Get active, play golf, have fun!

28 Feb 2023 | Golf Australia |

GolfWA’s Crunch&Sip Junior Tour is a safe, friendly and inclusive place for kids aged 6 - 12 years old to play golf, get outdoors, meet other kids and most importantly have fun!

The Junior Tour is designed for kids who have started learning the basic skills and rules of golf on the range and supports them to progress in their golfing journey/experience with a focus on enjoyment. The tour offers a range of divisions from the entry-level, with modified (shortened) 5 and 9-hole courses, through to helping Junior Tour participants play different forms of the game including modified stroke and Stableford.

Not only does the Junior Tour offer a pathway to participation, the tour promotes healthy eating initiatives for kids. The Crunch&Sip Junior Tour is funded/supported by Healthway who fund sport, arts, community activities, health promotion projects and research to inspire Western Australians, especially young people, to live healthier lives.

GolfWA Game Development & Performance Manager, Marc Pike said we are thrilled to be able to share the amazing game of golf and the healthy habits that come along with playing.

“We have 17 events throughout the year held at some of the best metro and regional clubs in the state. It costs just $12 per event per golfer to participate in, offering a low-cost option to tee it up, have some fun and share Crunch&Sip messages and behaviours.

“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of Healthway’s support and the wonderful clubs in WA that support this initiative to grow the game,” said Pike.

“We also appreciate all the work that is being done to encourage and inspire our next generation of golfers in WA. Jordan McSkimming, our Junior Development Officer does an incredible job at driving and coordinating the MyGolf in Schools and Junior Tour programs including the skills challenges and quizzes that educate both parent chaperones and the junior participants."

Pia Fruin, Partnership Officer at Healthway said it's amazing to see all the junior golfers out on the course and getting outdoors.

“Healthway are really proud to help GolfWA promote the Junior Tour. It is a great initiative to get the kids active, drinking water, eating lots of fruit and having a great time,” said Fruin.

“GolfWA and Healthway drive the Crunch&Sip health messages of eating healthy, sipping water, and staying active whilst growing the game of golf.”

Pike adds:

“We are so proud of the Crunch&Sip Junior Tour and how it offers grassroots stepping stones to participation for kids entering their golfing journey.”

The Crunch&Sip Junior Tour compliments GolfWA’s MyGolf in Schools programs and Crunch&Sip Regional Roadshows which encourage kids in schools to have fun playing golf, get outdoors with others, spend time being active and make new friends.”

For more information on the Golf WA Crunch&Sip Junior Tour click