Generations of love for the game

18 Jan 2023 | Women and girls |

For two sisters Audrey and Pearl, a mother and grandmothers love for the game, plus a scholarship experience has solidified their love for golf.

The pair had enjoyed junior clinics along the Victorian-NSW border at Murray Downs Golf Club before being invited to become a scholarship recipient in last year’s program.

“The scholarship program has been an amazing opportunity for the girls,” said Nonie Domaille, mother of the girls.

“It came at just the right time as Saturday netball was soon to clash with the girls’ golf lessons.”

Knowing golf loses many teenage girls to team sports, the AGF Scholarship program has been designed to retain girls in golf by connecting them with other girls in a fun and friendly team environment.

Cleverly, Murray Downs scheduled their sessions on a Tuesday evening so girls can continue to enjoy many sports.

For 14-year-old Audrey, the scholarship has vastly improved her golf game. She smashed her handicap from 54 to 34 within the year.

“I love playing netball, but golf is a cool way to do something a bit different,” she said.

“The scholarship program has given me the chance to learn all about golf – how to play on-course, course management and the rules.

“I now enjoy playing on the weekends and aim to drop my handicap to perhaps 10.”

Nine-year-old sister Pearl was ecstatic about playing her first round of 18-holes and obtaining her handicap through the scholarship program. For her, that achievement means a future of travel and fun with her family.

“The scholarship has helped me get a handicap so I can now play with my sister, Mum, and Granny,” she said.

“I want to break my handicap to 10 and play all around the world.”

There is no doubting that these girl golfers love to travel.

Nonie loves that she can go away and enjoy a shared interest with her daughters and mum (Kathy) having enjoyed a ‘girls golf weekend’ to Tocumwal Country Club together.

“It is pretty special having the four of us play together,” she said.

“My mum got me into golf and now I am a mum, I am getting my daughters playing too.

“Golf is a sport that is great for girls to learn as they then have it for life. I wish I took up golf earlier!”

Now with Pearl and Audrey quickly dropping handicaps, Granny (Kathy) on 12 and Mum (Nonie) on 15 – the scene is set for some healthy family rivalry!

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.