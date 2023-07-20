Geelong joins indoor golf revolution

20 Jul 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

Geelong is in the midst of the indoor golf revolution.

The city by the bay in Victoria recently saw a new golf facility opened at a repurposed warehouse in the southern suburb of Grovedale.

The Golf Institute, founded by PGA Professional Brad Lamb, gives members and guests access to golf coaches and mentors, golf simulators, practice greens, a golf movement fitness and conditioning centre, a sports massage therapist, and golf equipment from Mizuno, all-year round.

“I had a vision to produce something like this. I’ve been in the golf industry for a while, but I felt like I had more to give,” Lamb said.

“We’re proud to have created a facility where everyone can become their best, and have their own personalised program to do it,” he said.

The new facility has been given the thumbs up by one of Australia’s most well-known and influential golf coaches, Gary Edwin, who took part in the official opening.

“It’s the best I’ve seen,” said Edwin, a past coach of Brad Lamb’s in his days on tour.

“I pioneered these things 40 years ago, but this is a facility that is more than just going down to hit some balls. It’s a teaching academy. It’s about seriously improving your game and protecting your body.”

The facility is being called the game’s first ‘golf gym’ since it hosts a golf movement and conditioning centre featuring eight innovative 'Springys Systems', cardio equipment, and personal online golf training programs including targeted workout sessions driven by the Springys APP.

The ground floor features five simulators and two putting greens.

The Geelong area now boasts three simulator facilities, including X-Golf in Fyans Street and Geelong Golf Centre in Mercer Street.