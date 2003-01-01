Banner

Golf Course ID: 31902, 18 hole

Garfield Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

Garfield Golf Club is amongst the best courses of the West Gippsland golfing region, this popular course, 18 holes is within easy reach of the south eastern suburbs along the Monash and Princes Freeways. Featuring beautifully maintained greens, Legends Couch fairways, and picturesque views. For your convenience, Garfield Golf Club offers licensed clubhouse facilities, golf carts and hire clubs.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Thirteen Mile Road
Garfield VIC 3814

03 5629 2794
Send email
https://www.garfieldgolf.com.au/cms/
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use