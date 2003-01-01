Golf Course ID: 31902, 18 hole

Garfield Golf Club is amongst the best courses of the West Gippsland golfing region, this popular course, 18 holes is within easy reach of the south eastern suburbs along the Monash and Princes Freeways. Featuring beautifully maintained greens, Legends Couch fairways, and picturesque views. For your convenience, Garfield Golf Club offers licensed clubhouse facilities, golf carts and hire clubs.