Golf Course ID: 40103, 18 hole

Goodna Golf Club (later to be known as Gailes Golf Club) was established in February 1924 by 30 friends and the first 9 hole card showed course of 3300 yards starting with a par four of 450 yards and the 9 ending with a par 5 of 612 yards. The course went to 18 holes in 1929 with a back nine of 3303 yards.

An attractive, long course, with interesting bunkers, and minimal water. It has excellent drainage and is arguably the best wet weather course in Brisbane.