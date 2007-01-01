Golf Course ID: 40103, 18 hole
Gailes Golf Club (QLD)
Public course
Golf course
Goodna Golf Club (later to be known as Gailes Golf Club) was established in February 1924 by 30 friends and the first 9 hole card showed course of 3300 yards starting with a par four of 450 yards and the 9 ending with a par 5 of 612 yards. The course went to 18 holes in 1929 with a back nine of 3303 yards.
An attractive, long course, with interesting bunkers, and minimal water. It has excellent drainage and is arguably the best wet weather course in Brisbane.
