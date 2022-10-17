GA reaches out to flood-damaged clubs

17 Oct 2022 | Clubs & Facilities |

Golf Australia is reaching out to clubs, facilities and places to play in northern Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne in anticipation of a huge recovery operation after this week’s terrible flooding throughout the state.

Numerous golf clubs, facilities and places to play have reported significant flooding over recent days as Victoria endures some of its worst-ever rain events.

This includes clubs around the Yarra River in Melbourne including Kew and Green Acres, which were inundated.

At Axedale Golf Club near Bendigo for instance, flooding of the Campaspe River has devastated the golf course, with up to five pedestrian bridges washed away and machinery stored in a shed damaged.

Golf Australia Head of Clubs and Facilities Matt Chesterman said GA’s regional development officers were speaking to various clubs and facilities in northern Victoria about the damage and what lays ahead.

“It’s very early days and there are lots of other priorities right now, but in time some of these clubs and facilities are going to have massive clean-up operations,” said Chesterman.

“We’ve reached out to as many clubs and facilities as we can to provide support and guidance at a difficult time. These facilities are going to lose revenue for the time of their closure, as well as having a really big clean-up operation.

“Down the track we’re already expecting that there will be approaches to Government for financial help that we are more than happy to guide.”

The Australian Turf Managers Association has prepared the following advice for clubs seeking to keep damage to a minimum:

Golf Australia has developed a golf business cost recovery tool to help facilities identify the financial impact of a disaster event by itemizing costs. The recovery tool allows you to separate insured items against non-insured items and provide an estimated recovery cost.

The following disaster tool kit is designed to help clubs in events such as the past week's flooding.

Also, Golf Australia is in contact with the Victorian Government to understand what funding packages will be available to assist clubs and facilities with their recovery, and will continue to engage with the Government and communicate with clubs.

Should your club need any immediate support, please don’t hesitate to contact your Golf Australia; Regional Victoria via your Relationship Manager and Metropolitan Melbourne via Matt Chesterman, Head of Clubs & Facilities, 0401 968 557. matt.chesterman@golf.org.au