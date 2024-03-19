GA names 2024 HP squads

19 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia has named its state High Performance Squads for 2024, with 41 athletes included.

The group includes in tier one members of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad for professionals in the early stages of their career, which has previously been named, but includes tier two and tier three amateur athletes as well.

“Our programs at state and national level add value for the athletes by not only providing playing opportunities but also by supporting them in their preparation environment,” said Tony Meyer, Golf Australia’s High Performance Director.

“The state programs are critical to the creation of high level golfers via the influence of High Performance Managers around the country.

“Australia boasts some of the best coaches and service providers in the world and they are here to support these young players at what is a critical time in their development as golfers.”

The athletes will receive assistance with funding to compete in elite amateur competitions in addition to tuition in a high performance training environment through their State HP programs.

Tier two golfers are elite amateur athletes who have demonstrated the ability to compete successfully at national and international levels and are showing the potential, desire and commitment on and off the golf course to be a future tier one athlete.

This program is designed to add value to the athlete’s current training environment while providing both professional and amateur tournament access nationally and internationally.

Tier three golfers are developing amateurs who show the potential ability to compete successfully at national and international level and the desire and commitment on and off the golf course to be a future tier two athlete.

There are six new tier three athletes - Lincoln Morgan, younger brother of 2021 Australian PGA Champion Jed Morgan, Will Moody, Coby Carruthers, Jake Riley, Ella Scaysbrook and Rachel Lee.

New South Wales stars Harrison Crowe and Jeff Guan have been elevated from tier two to tier one, and Victorians Phoenix Campbell and Jasper Stubbs are up from tier three to tier two. Stubbs won the Asia Pacific Amateur in 2023 and Campbell has already won on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. HIGH PERFORMANCE SQUADS 2024

Queensland Tier 1 (GA Rookie Squad) • Cassie Porter • Elvis Smylie Tier 2 • Quinton Croker • Justice Bosio Tier 3 • Billy Dowling • Lincoln Morgan • Kai Komulainen • Will Bowen • Harry Takis • Hannah Reeves • Sarah Hammett • Shyla Singh

WA Tier 1 (GA Rookie Squad) • Connor McKinney • Hayden Hopewell • Kirsten Rudgeley • Haydn Barron

Victoria Tier 1 (GA Rookie Squad) • Gabi Ruffels Tier 2 • Phoenix Campbell • Jasper Stubbs Tier 3 • Abel Eduard • Connor McDade • Jazy Roberts • Amelia Harris • Molly McLean

NSW

Tier 1 (GA Rookie Squad) • Harrison Crowe • Stephanie Kyriacou • Grace Kim • Jeff Guan Tier 3 • Declan O’Donovan • Will Moody • Coby Carruthers • Jye Halls • Jake Riley • Annika Rathbone • Ella Scaysbrook • Rachel Lee

South Australia Tier 1 (GA Rookie Squad) • Jack Thompson Tier 2 • Caitlin Peirce Tier 3 • Amelia Whinney • Reagan Denton

Tasmania Tier 3 • Mackenzie Wilson