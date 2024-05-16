G4D Open: Wood within reach after day one

16 May 2024 | All Abilities |

Hervey Bay's Lachlan Wood is the best placed Australian behind World No.1 Kipp Popert, who leads after the first round at the G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club.

Wood opened his championship with an even-par 72 on the Duchess Course, and sits in fourth, four shots adrift of Popert on 4-under, with regular visitors to Australia, Mike Brown and Brendan Lawlor, sharing second on 1-under.

"I played good overall. I started off with a couple of bits of bad luck to end up a few over par, but we slowly picked it back and stuck to the game plan and got it back level in the end," said Wood.

"Got the game plan down pat, and got the best caddie I can get on the bag. He's keeping me out of my own head, which is my biggest problem.

"It's only going to get better. The putts are getting closer and closer."

The in-form Wayne Perske, who won last week’s Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability, is the next best Australian after a 4-over 76, with Queenslander Cameron Pollard two shots further back on 6-over.

With his strong overall gross position, Pollard leads the Intellectual 1 Sport Class.

Legendary Australian amputee golfer – and former touring pro – Geoff Nicholas opened with an 83, while Garth Allen and Keith Dobie carded 87 and 104 respectively.