G4D Open: Popert prevails at Woburn

18 May 2024 | All Abilities |

World No.1 Kipp Popert has prevailed after a final day showdown with defending champion Brendan Lawlor, to be crowned the G4D Open champion at Woburn Golf Club.

Both regulars at the Australian All Abilities Championship, Englishman Popert shot a final round 2-over 74, to Lawlor's 76, and was able to pass the Irishman and finish the day one-shot in front at 1-over.

"There was quite a lot of people. Quite a few people and to be honest I was focusing on my stuff," said Popert.

"I was interacting a bit too much yesterday, so I tried to just get on with it. Yeah, the last round hadn't been the easiest round so very pleased.

"Not many people mention it, but I won the U.S. Adaptive last year with the USGA which is our U.S. Open, and I've got both at the same time. So pretty excited to get home and put them next to each other."

Australian pair Wayne Perske and Lachlan Wood finished in a share of fourth at 7-over, Perske saving his best round for the final day carding a 1-under 71.

Cameron Pollard also snuck into the top-10, finishing ninth at 11-over with scores of 78-76-73. The New South Welshman finished first in his sport class, Intellectual 1, and will be coming home from England with some silverware.

Dutch player Daphne van Houten – the leading woman at 25th on the WR4GD – was crowned the Women’s Champion. Van Houten, 25, who suffers from scoliosis, finished 17 shots clear of England’s Aimi Bullock.

The G4D Tour stays in England for its next stop, the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry in August, where Wood and Perske will hope their final day form from Woburn continues.