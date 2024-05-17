G4D Open: Australians will be chasing on the final day

17 May 2024 | All Abilities |

Australian trio Lachlan Wood, Wayne Perske, and Cameron Pollard will need something special to catch two of the world's best on the final day of the G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club.

Still the best placed Australian, 2023 Australian All Abilities Championship winner Wood struggled on day two, posting a 78 to slide to a 6-over total and into a share of fifth with Englishman Mike Brown.

Meanwhile, Perske was able to hold steady and post a second consecutive 76 to be 8-over, with Pollard the only Aussie to improve on his opening round to sit T11 following a 4-over 76 on day two.

The final day promising an exciting battle between the top-two ranked players who are at the top of the leaderboard, with defending champion Brendan Lawlor leading at 2-under and one in front of Englishman Kipp Popert.

Perske optimistic about the final round despite his 10 shot deficit, knowing he will need to produce something special.

"If I can put all the good stuff together, then maybe there's something low tomorrow … I need the other guys to go the other way, though," Perske said.

"Ball striking-wise, happy. If I can do a little bit better on the greens tomorrow, I might give it a shake."