'Fun' new golf facility opens in Hobart

A new golf facility in suburban Hobart has started with a thunderclap.

The Golf Park in Cambridge, just east of the city near the Tasmanian capital’s airport, opened 10 days ago with a driving range fitted with modern Top Tracer technology.

Managing director Darren Delacy said 100,000 golf balls were hit on the range in the facility’s first week.

“It’s exceeded our expectations by about 100 percent,” said Delacy, whose company Performance Golf is behind the creation of the park.

In later stages it will include a mini-golf facility and a café.

“We wanted to invest back into golf, because it’s in our DNA,” said Delacy. “We went with a driving range and a golf park, because we knew that’s the way it’s trending.”

Fun is a byword at Golf Park, which carries the promise of being “a facility for all walks of life, families friends and avid golfers alike, with entertainment being the core’’.

In time there will be a dedicated area of the range for the avid golfer, and another section for groups with bays for five people, drinks and food, which hopefully will be open for Christmas parties this year.

“We wanted to bring golf and entertainment together,” said Delacy. “And we connected them with technology and screens. Our objective was to provide a fun destination in Hobart for people to hang out. It wasn’t necessarily all about golf.”

Golf Park is in the heartland of Hobart golf, close to Royal Hobart, Tasmania Golf Club and the soon-to-be-opened Seven Mile Beach.

But there is no other facility like it in the city.

