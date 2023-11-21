21 Nov 2023 | Amateur golf |
Fuller, Johnstone are Tasmanian Amateur champs
by Golf Australia
Josh Fuller from The Vintage in New South Wales and Sarah Johnstone from Ulverstone GC have won the Tasmanian Amateur Championships for men and women.
Fuller, a previous Tasmanian Open winner and a member of the NSW High Performance squad, defeated Alexander Yap of Links Hope Island in the final, 3&1.
He had taken until the 19th hole to defeat Mitchell Revie of Tambourine Mountain Golf Club in the semi-final earlier in the day.
Meanwhile Johnstone, a past Tasmanian captain, also endured in a titanic final against young Melbourne star Olive Spitty to win the women’s championship 2&1.
Medalists in strokeplay were Sophie Hilditch from Royal Adelaide, who won by a single shot from Johnstone, and Victoria’s Rupert Toomey, who won a three-man playoff to determine the strokeplay champion.
The championships were contested at Devonport Country Club.
