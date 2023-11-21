Fuller, Johnstone are Tasmanian Amateur champs

21 Nov 2023 | Amateur golf |

Josh Fuller from The Vintage in New South Wales and Sarah Johnstone from Ulverstone GC have won the Tasmanian Amateur Championships for men and women.

Fuller, a previous Tasmanian Open winner and a member of the NSW High Performance squad, defeated Alexander Yap of Links Hope Island in the final, 3&1.

He had taken until the 19 th hole to defeat Mitchell Revie of Tambourine Mountain Golf Club in the semi-final earlier in the day.

Meanwhile Johnstone, a past Tasmanian captain, also endured in a titanic final against young Melbourne star Olive Spitty to win the women’s championship 2&1.

Medalists in strokeplay were Sophie Hilditch from Royal Adelaide, who won by a single shot from Johnstone, and Victoria’s Rupert Toomey, who won a three-man playoff to determine the strokeplay champion.

The championships were contested at Devonport Country Club.