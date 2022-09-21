Full program announced for the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo

21 Sep 2022 | Industry news |

The full program for the unmissable 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo has landed, over two days twenty-five experts in their field will come together to share their golf business insights and expertise to help you elevate your golf business. The compelling line-up of key note speakers and panellists is headlined by Jay Karen, Monique Richardson, Rick Sessingaus, Ian James, David Lorentz, Rich Curtis, Victoria Berry, Shae Keenan and Ned Coten. Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of this unmissable event that is your chance to hear from golf's thought leaders sharing the ideas, trends, tools and connections to grow your golf business across the areas of participation, digital and technology, customer experience and marketing. See the full two day program . to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo now.