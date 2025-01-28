From clubhouse to community hub at Warrnambool

28 Jan 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

While the golfers at Warrnambool Golf Club have thoroughly enjoyed the near 12 months since the doors of their new clubhouse opened, so too has the wider community.

When the clubhouse redevelopment was first proposed in 2019, making it a community hub was a major priority.

Management and club officials, including President Paul Blain, not only wanted members to enjoy spending time in the clubhouse but for businesses, community groups and even Warrnambool City Council to share the space.

“We had an ambition and responsibility to ensure that our club and its facilities reflected a vibrant community hub that is welcoming of everyone and can be used for the benefit of the whole community,” Blain said.

As the proving ground of champion Australian golfer Marc Leishaman, Warrnambool has a proud history which it is determined to build upon.

“The old clubhouse was built in the early 1960s,” explained Blain. “Insurance companies were refusing to insure it, so we had to do something.

“Our General Manager at the time, Ashlee Scott, was successful in getting a $2 million grant through the Building Better Regions Fund from the Federal Government at the time.

“That was a dollar-for-dollar grant, so we had to put in $2 million as well.”

Right as Warrnambool were getting underway and everything was on track, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and among numerous other obstacles, construction prices skyrocketed.

“Construction prices went up and things happened, but we engaged a local builder and architect, and we just forged on from there,” said Blain.

“We revised the budget, reduced some expenses on different things and it got delivered on time and on the new budget.

“It is a real success story for how you can use local trades and get things done.”

With locals Mat Morse Architecture and Modus Construction on board, the club again reached out to the community, setting up a fundraising committee where the additional money was raised. Warrnambool, as a whole, is now reaping the rewards.

“We’ve got a community meeting room downstairs that gets used by different organisations and is working really well,” said Blain.

“Different organisations come in – companies around Warrnambool – and they have board meetings. We’ve also had the council coming out to have their board meetings here.

“The functions just keep on rolling in and people that aren’t members are booking birthday parties and weddings and everything. It’s great.”

After a longer than anticipated wait, the loyal members are over the moon with the new build, Blain detailing the buzz it has created around the club.

“With the previous clubhouse, they didn’t want to bring their friends out, but now they’re bringing all their friends and family,” he added.

“If there’s any family get-togethers, they’re coming in for coffee, lunch, drinks, that sort of thing.

“That’s reflected in the membership uptake. We’ve gone from having just over 1,000 members prior to the construction to nearly 1,200 now.

“We’ve also had an explosion in the juniors getting out here, too. Lots of juniors, the most we’ve ever had.”

