Freycinet Golf Club is located on the Freycinet Peninsula, 6.5 kilometres west of Coles Bay, Tasmania near Freycinet National Park and Wineglass Bay. The Freycinet Golf course was designed by Bill Husband and opened in 1993. It is challenging and enjoyable for all players and a true test for the serious golfer. We are a community course and all works are done by members who give their time for free in pursuit of a great course for all to enjoy. The course is a par 72, The Slope rating is 130 for Men and 122 for Women. It contains three par threes, three par fours and three par five holes.

Competition

Regular Competitions : Ladies Wednesday 9.00am for 9.30am shot gun start - 18 Holes Chicken Run Every Tuesday 1.30pm for 2.00pm shot gun start - 9 Holes Pizza Run Saturday (Dec, Jan, Feb) All day start - 9 Holes Members Saturday 10am shotgun start - 18 Holes Fixtures: Visitors very welcome for all competitions

Annual Pro Am

Every summer we stage a Pro am event with 3 amateurs joining 1 professional and slugging it out for the honours over 18 holes. Lots of local wine, flathead and beers enjoyed throughout the day.