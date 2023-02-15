Freeway Golf returns

15 Feb 2023 | Industry news |

Freeway Golf Course is back and better than ever. After an extensive renovation by the City of Boroondara replacing all playing surfaces from Tee to Green the course is scheduled to open to the community once again from 2 March 2023 in partnership with GreenSpace Management.

“Council is proud to deliver a high quality golf course for the community. The revamped 18-hole championship course offers the best playing surfaces in the heart of the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, set upon beautiful parklands,” said Cr Felicity Sinfield, Mayor of Boroondara. Bellevue Ward councillor

Cr Jim Parke added, “We’ve found a way to make the course more environmentally friendly. 5,000 native plants and 104 native trees have been planted during these revitalisation works; while 22 tonnes of recycled rubber tyres were used in new cart paths”

Peter Vlahandreas Managing Director of GreenSpace Management said “we are very excited to welcome the community back to Freeway Golf Course and experience the renovation, it’s a course where I personally grew up playing golf at and I can’t wait for people to experience Freeway Golf Course. The gender neutral Orange, Purple and Green courses are going to be super fun to play.

“The Boroondara local council is really investing in the community and we are delighted to partner with the City of Boroondara at Freeway Golf Course,”said Vlahandreas.

“Freeway Golf course is a public golf course and offers really affordable green fees for the quality of golf course and experience users will have. We want everyone to feel like they can come and play, no matter who you are, you can come and play golf.

“At the course there are going to be many different programs for all different ages and skill levels including for Golf Australia’s junior program MyGolf and the beginner Get Into Golf on offer.

“As a company, we want to change the stigma behind playing golf and really just keep golf fun and simple. Let’s make golf inviting and fun!”

Tony Craswell, Head of Venue development at Golf Australia said the Freeway Golf Course is innovative and forward thinking.

“It is encouraging to see local councils investing in the sport and the health and wellbeing of their community, ” said Craswell.

“Freeway golf course is a great investment into the local community and it's great to see GreenSpace's commitment to bringing that vision to life.

“With no membership offer, Freeway Golf Course is a true public access facility open to all and has been designed to be suitable for all golfing abilities so anyone from beginners to pro golfers can go play and have fun.

“The high quality programs and clinics on offer at the course means that all levels of golfers have the opportunity to grow their game at their own pace on an incredible course for an affordable fee.”

Tee times will open to the public late February 2023 via

For more information please visit;

| |