Seniors Virtual Program
Welcome to session one of the Get Into Golf Seniors virtual program. This virtual program has been put together to help everyone add a little extra physical activity to their day. It can all be done from the lounge room at home and worked through at your own pace and at a level you feel comfortable with. In session one you will go through; • 2 x physical movement exercises (open book stretch & sit to stand exercise) • 1 x at home golf activity (accuracy focus) • 1 x mindfulness practice The video runs for approx. 15mins but allow for between 30-45mins to complete the session. There will be guided breaks during the video to allow you to pause and complete activities as they are presented. It’s now time to take a look at the video and give some of the activities a go yourself.
Press the play button in the bottom left to watch the video
Welcome to session two of the Get Into Golf Seniors virtual program. Following on from session one we will continue to look at some extra opportunities for you to add some physical activity time to your day. This session can also be done from the lounge room at home and worked through at your own pace and at a level you feel comfortable with. In session two you will go through; • 2 x physical movement exercises (hip flexor stretch & single leg balance exercise) • 1 x at home golf activity (distance control focus) • 1 x mindfulness practice The video runs for approx. 15mins but allow for between 30-45mins to complete the session. There will be guided breaks during the video to allow you to pause and complete activities as they are presented. It’s now time to take a look at the video and give some of the activities a go yourself.
Press the play button in the bottom left to watch the video