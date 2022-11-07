Aussies on Tour: Four through to DP World Tour Q School finals

07 Nov 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Seven Australians will tee it up at Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School after four advanced across the four Second Stage venues in Spain.

Nineteen Aussies were seeking one of the 93 spots available from Second Stage that would earn them the opportunity to contest the six-round torture test starting Friday at the Lakes Course at Infinitum in Spain.

Led by amateur Hayden Hopewell’s tie for fourth at Desert Springs Golf Club, Jarryd Felton, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic kept alive their hopes of a DP World Tour card in 2023. They will join Dimi Papadatos, Aaron Pike and Louis Dobbelaar who received direct entry to Final Stage by virtue of their finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Hopewell already has status on the Australasian Tour by virtue of his Future Tour performance last season and will undoubtedly move into the professional ranks if he can secure his immediate playing career in Europe later this week.

Fellow West Australian Jarryd Felton finished tied for eighth at Emporda to book his spot at Final Stage, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic advancing from Las Colinas Golf and Country Club after finishing tied for 10th and tied 23rd respectively.

It was heartbreak for Daniel Gale at Emporda, the Sydneysider missing the playoff for the final spot by just one stroke following a brilliant eight-under 63 in the final round. There remains a faint glimmer of hope for Gale who is listed as fifth alternate for the 156-player Final Stage field.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier secured his promotion to the DP World Tour main stage in 2023 by ending the Challenge Tour seventh on the moneylist with a tie for 23rd at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

In third place leading into the final round, a closing 78 saw Scott Hend fall to a share of 14th at the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco, level with fellow Australian Todd Sinnott.

Brad Kennedy’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Rod Pampling finished tied for eighth at the Champions Tour’s TimberTech Championship and Jason Day’s tie for 21st led the way at the PGA TOUR’s Mayakoba Championship.

Results

PGA TOUR WWT Championship at Mayakoba El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico 1 Russell Henley 63-63-65-70—261 $US1.476m T21 Jason Day 73-64-67-66—270 $82,683 T64 Danny Lee 71-67-72-71—281 $17,712 MC Aaron Baddeley 71-68—139 MC Harrison Endycott 75-71—146

Japan Golf Tour Mynavi ABC Championship ABC Golf Club, Hyogo 1 Mikumu Horikawa 69-71-64-67—271 ¥24m T11 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-68—278 ¥2.448m T24 Brendan Jones 68-69-69-74—280 ¥1.056m T28 Andrew Evans 72-70-71-68—281 ¥822,000 T54 Anthony Quayle 69-70-71-78—288 ¥295,200 MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 75-71—146

LPGA Tour Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan 1 Gemma Dryburgh 71-67-65-65—268 $US300,000 T36 Minjee Lee 72-69-73-70—284 $10,668 T64 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-71-74-72—289 $4,254

Asian Tour International Series Morocco Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Morocco 1 Jazz Janewattananond 71-70-72-67—280 $US270,000 T14 Todd Sinnott 70-72-73-75—290 $19,875 T14 Scott Hend 71-69-72-78—290 $19,875 T19 Sam Brazel 74-74-71-72—291 $16,575 T28 Kevin Yuan 70-76-72-75—293 $12,600 T37 Travis Smyth 77-69-74-75—295 $9,900 T58 Brett Rumford 76-73-71-79—299 $4,950 61 Wade Ormsby 73-75-75-77—300 $4,650 MC Jake Higginbottom 79-72—151 MC Cory Crawford 74-79—153 MC Daniel Fox 74-83—157

DP World Tour Q School Second Stage Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain T1 Pieter Moolman (Q) 63-73-63-63—262 €1,922.07 T1 ​Joel Sjoholm (Q) 67-65-66-64—262 €1,922.07 T28 Elvis Smylie 71-70-69-65—275 T34 Nathan Barbieri 74-65-66-71—276 T63 Linus Yip 67-74-68-77—286

Emporda Golf, Girona, Spain T1 Jens Fahrbring (Q) 70-67-65-65—267 €1,922.07 T1 Tom Murray (Q) 67-67-67-66—267 €1,922.07 T8 Jarryd Felton (Q) 64-70-73-66—273 T25 Daniel Gale 73-68-76-63—280 T33 John Lyras 73-69-71-69—282 T56 James Marchesani 74-74-71-70—289 63 Tom Power Horan 75-74-69-74—292 T65 Blake Collyer 73-69-79-73—294

Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, Spain 1 Philipp Katich (Q) 66-67-68-66—267 €2,295.01 T4 Hayden Hopewell (Q) 65-71-73-67—276 T28 Braden Becker 70-71-73-68—282 T37 Jack Thompson 71-69-75-69—284 T39 Deyen Lawson 74-67-69-75—285 T61 Lachlan Barker 74-80-69-72—295

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Alicante, Spain 1 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Q) 67-71-64-68—270 €2,295.01 T10 Kyle Michel (Q) 67-68-71-71—277 T23 Jordan Zunic (Q) 69-68-74-70—281 T36 Connor McKinney (a) 72-68-79-66—285 T52 Austin Bautista 76-68-71-75—290 T60 Jay Mackenzie 75-75-76-70—296

Challenge Tour Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain 1 Nathan Kimsey 70-73-66-70—279 €87,000 T23 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 74-71-71-73—289 €5,165

Champions Tour TimberTech Championship The Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club, Boca Raton, Florida 1 Bernhard Langer 70-63-66—199 $US350,000 T6 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-68-71—209 $84,010 T8 Rod Pampling 68-69-74—211 $58,080 T41 Mark Hensby 74-74-73—221 $10,120 T47 Stuart Appleby 76-75-72—223 $7,920