Former Vic Open winner triumphs at Evian

30 Jul 2023 | Professional golf |

Steph Kyriacou and Minjee Lee finished as the best of the Australian contingent as former Vic Open champion Celine Boutier claimed her first women’s major title at The Amundi Evian Championship on Sunday.

Boutier (68) started the final round with back-to-back birdies to ease any nerves and didn’t look like being caught as she grabbed a six-shot win over Canada’s Brooke Henderson (70).

Coming into the final round in a share of third place, and with hopes of claiming her third major, Minjee Lee’s challenge dropped away with back-to-back three-putt bogeys midway through the front nine.

Four more bogeys followed after the turn before the former Evian champion picked up her second birdie of the day at the 18 th to card a 4-over 75 to finish the event in a tie for 16 th at 3-under, 11 shots behind the winner.

Kyriacou had a much more enjoyable Sunday, posting her second 68 of the weekend to gain her best finish in Europe’s major championship.

The Sydneysider had five birdies in her final round to give her plenty of confidence heading into the Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in a fortnight.

Fellow Aussie Sarah Kemp climbed to a share of 28 th at 1-under after closing with a 69, while Karis Davidson (75) was equal 61 st at +6.

The victory - her fourth on the LPGA Tour - was especially sweet for Boutier, who was born in Clamart, five hours south-east of Evian Resort Golf Club.

The 2019 Vic Open winner had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances in her home major.

“Honestly it has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said after becoming the first French winner of the event.

“This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable. I think nothing else matters this year now that I have this trophy.”