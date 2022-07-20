20 Jul 2022 | Industry news |
Flood relief for NSW clubs and facilities
By Golf NSW
Forty-one clubs across New South Wales will get some much-needed assistance to help recover from recent flooding, with proceeds raised through the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund.
Facilities from the Far North Coast down to the Victorian border and west out Broken Hill impacted by the disaster will receive cheques ranging in value from $2500 to $7500 to assist in repairing damaged courses and facilities.
The recipient clubs and regional areas are:
Bellingen - Northern NSW
Bogan Gate - Central West
Bowral - Southern Highlands/Illawarra
Branxton - Newcastle/Hunter
Campbelltown - Metropolitan
CEX Urunga - Northern NSW
Chinderah - Northern NSW
Coffs Harbour - Northern NSW
Coomba Park/Sandbar - Northern NSW
Coraki - Northern NSW
Cronulla - Metropolitan
Dungog - Newcastle/Hunter
Frederickton - Northern NSW
Gosford - Central Coast
Iluka- Northern NSW
Jamberoo - Illawarra
Kogarah - Metropolitan
Kyogle - Northern NSW
Lismore Workers - Northern NSW
Lithgow - Blue Mountains
Liverpool - Metropolitan
Lynwood - Metropolitan
Macksville- Northern NSW
Maclean - Northern NSW
Marrickville- Metropolitan
Mollymook- South Coast
Moruya - Far South Coast
Moss Vale - Southern Highlands/Illawarra
Mullumbimby - Northern NSW
Nambucca Heads - Northern NSW
Narooma - Far South Coast
Nowra - Shoalhaven/Illawarra
Pambula - Merimbula - Far South Coast
Port Kembla - Illawarra
South Broken Hill - Western NSW
Stroud - Newcastle/Hunter
Tallwoods - Newcastle/Hunter
Teven - Northern NSW
Waratah - Newcastle/hunter
Wingham - Newcastle/Hunter
Woodburn/Evans Head - Northern NSW
Golf NSW and the NSW Golf Foundation established the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund in March this year as the natural disaster unfolded.
With significant help from Golf Australia and The Professional Golfers Association of Australia, almost $200,000 was raised, with all funds going directly to impacted clubs.
Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said it was gratifying to see the sport's peak bodies bond to help the very fabric of the game, club-level golf, get back on its feet.
"While the magnitude of damage suffered by many clubs was significant, it was gratifying to receive help from the national body, Golf Australia, and the Australian PGA. We know these contributions will be vital for clubs as they begin recovery.
Mr Fraser added it was humbling to hear stories of the efforts of staff and members lending a hand to help clean up around their home course.
"Inundated clubhouses being brought back to normal, greens and bunkers repaired, bridges being rebuilt that were washed away, right down to the smaller things like garden beds being brought back to life, just show how committed our golfing community is to one another."
