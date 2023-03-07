Five months on, Barwon Valley finally reopens

07 Mar 2023 | Golf Australia |

Barwon Valley Golf Club, a picturesque golf course located just minutes from the Geelong city centre, is opening its 18-hole course for the first time since October 2022.

Barwon Valley Golf Club was severely impacted by the devastating floods late last year with the river overflowing onto the greens causing mass amounts of damage and the loss of their pro shop.

Nathan Sharrock, General Manager at Barwon Valley Golf Club said everyone has been working tirelessly to ensure the course is safe to play and in pristine condition

“It has been some time but from Saturday the 11th of March, we will be back open with 18 holes of golf,” said Sharrock

“Last October our course was inundated with water. The Barwon River flooded to over 3.8m which forced us to close the course and we lost our pro shop. The clean-up effort was enormous.

“The club has undertaken a massive greens renovation and the course is looking immaculate, some of the fairways are in even better condition than last year.

“To be able to have 18 holes back will be amazing. We could not have done this without the help of the incredible volunteers and our greenskeepers who spent countless hours scraping mud off the course.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone to come and play the full course at Barwon Valley Golf Club and we cannot wait to see everyone play the great game.”

Matt Chesterman, Head of Clubs and Facilities at Golf Australia said it's incredible to see the course back in action.

“The floods were devastating to so many courses around the region and after a long few months it will be really exciting to see everyone enjoy all 18 holes of Barwon Valley Golf Club when they open again on Saturday,” said Chesterman.

“It is so encouraging to see the volunteers and greenskeepers working together and donating countless hours to help clean up the course at Barwon Valley Golf Club.

"Golf clubs would not be able to run without the generosity and support from volunteers and Barwon Valley Golf club is a great example of this.

"It's important to recognise all the work that has been done by volunteers and staff all across the country over the last 12 months. The impact of flooding across the country has been immense, and this is just one story amongst hundreds."

Make sure to book in now to secure your spot back for 18 holes at BVGC!