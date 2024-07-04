First match in the books as US team defeats Australia

04 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

The US National Junior Team has defeated Australia in a friendly, two-day competition at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, after a strong performances in the singles matches.

The Americans took a 9-3 lead on Tuesday after four-ball and foursomes matches, so the Australians needed something special to make up ground.

Their campaign got off to a great start with Shyla Singh, the 12th-highest-ranked female amateur in Australia, securing a win for the visiting team, with a 6 and 4 victory over Ryleigh Knaub, a rising high school senior from Florida.

Rachel Lee also picked up a point for Australia with a 5&3 win over Chloe Kovelesky, however Lee’s point would prove to be Australia’s last, as the home team would win ten of the 12 singles matches, the final score line reading 19-5 to the Americans.

"It was a lot of fun to compete against the Americans and play at such a great course,” said Singh.

“It's a great concept that they've introduced and gives us a good chance to compare our games with the top golfers of America. It's been a really great experience and a lot of good memories from it."

New South Welshman Kayun Mudadana got the chance to test himself against one of America's brightest young talents in the singles. Facing Blades Brown, who recently made headlines for making the cut in the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic, Mudadana eventually went down 3&2.

"It was a really good match,” said Mudadana. “It was really close until the last three holes. [Blades] is a really good player, and it was good to play with him and against these top players from the U.S."

Singles Matches

Shyla Singh, Australia def. Ryleigh Knaub, USA, 6 & 4

Blades Brown, USA def. Kayun Mudadana, Australia, 3 & 2

Scarlett Schremmer, USA def. Reagan Denton, Australia, 2 & 1

Tyler Mawhinney, USA def. Chase Oberle, Australia, 5 & 4

Nikki Oh, USA def. Amelia Harris, Australia, 3 & 2

Tyler Watts, USA def. Josiah Edwards, Australia, 1 up

Asterisk Talley, USA def. Sarah Hammett, Australia, 5 & 4

Henry Guan, USA def. Hamish Farquharson, Australia, 3 & 2

Rachel Lee, Australia def. Chloe Kovelesky, USA, 5 & 3

Phillip Dunham, USA def. Sam Cascio, Australia, 5 & 4

Gianna Clemente, USA def. Ella Scaysbrook, Australia, 1 up

Will Hartman, USA def. Spencer Harrison, Australia, 3 & 1