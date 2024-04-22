Fire strikes at Eidsvold

22 Apr 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Another golf club has been hit by a fire, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Eidsvold Golf Club in Queensland’s Burnett Region lost a storage shed, multiple storage containers, fairway mowers, a scarifyer, five golf buggies, 25 sets of members’ golf clubs and bags in the fire last week.

Auxiliary fireman Morgan Morice told the ‘Courier Mail’ that it was believed the fire was connected to back-burning in the immediate area. The costs of replacement are estimated at $350,000.

Golf clubs across the region have thrown their weight behind Eidsvold, which a volunteer-run club. One club, Hervey Bay, is running a dedicated charity day at its venue on May 10 to help raise funds.

With the question of insurance still to be resolved, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to recoup some of the losses.

Last week the Gisborne Golf Club outside Melbourne lost its clubhouse to a fire.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign for Eidsvold can be made

Club donations are welcome at the Eidsvold Facebook page