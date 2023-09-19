Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry Awards

19 Sep 2023 | Industry news |

The state’s leading coaches and administrators, metropolitan and regional clubs, volunteers and golf club staff members will all be honoured at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday October 19.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished in a period where golf has continued to see significant growth in the state.

“We had a significant number of nominations for awards this year, each of which would be worthy winners,” said PGA State Manager Broc Greenhalgh.

“To be a finalist this year is a significant achievement and to have finalists from all over the state shows that the game is in wonderful hands both in regional and metropolitan areas, not to mention a great representation of females in the list of finalists.”

Golf Australia State Manager, Luke Bates, explained how the evening recognises and celebrates the hard work and success of individuals and facilities in Queensland, as well as the unsung heroes of our sport.

“The Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night allows us to recognise not only entire golf facilities, but also the individuals behind the scenes,” said Bates.

“Board members, administrative staff, course staff, volunteers and many others who each work tirelessly for the game of golf will all be recognised in what is Queensland golf’s night of nights.”

Given the momentum that the sport has, Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Gavin Lawrence explained, it’s an opportunity to recognise the efforts of those who have been excelling in a thriving environment.

“The past 12 months have been amazing for golf, and this is a way for us to celebrate the people who have made it all possible,” said Lawrence.

“There have been many that have excelled in their respective roles at golf facilities around the state and the list of finalists is a testament to the amazing experiences we are providing the golf public.”

Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Mark Hauff is proud to have the event showcase the collaboration in our sport.

“We are proud of being a part of an industry that can work together for the betterment of the game,” said Hauff.

“Success requires a team effort across the entire facility and by extension, the ability for all golf organisations to work together further cements our position as a leading sport.”

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Golf Club of the Year Award presented by MiClub Maleny Golf Club McLeod Golf Club Mt Coolum Golf Club Nudgee Golf Club Oxley Golf Club Redcliffe Golf Club Redland Bay Golf Club Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club Townsville Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) presented by Inside Golf Bulimba Golf Club Gatton Jubilee Golf Club Kingaroy Golf Club Isis Golf Club Pioneer Valley Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year Jeff Arndt – Bay Islands Golf Club Rob Bailo – Maleny Golf Club Gurney Clamp – Golf Central Queensland Inc Les Dower – Bay Islands Golf Club Kristine Sanderson – Boyne Tannum Golf Club Bruce Smith – McLeod Country Golf Club Brian Smith – Proserpine Golf Club Douglas Wooffindin – Mount Morgan Golf Club

Junior Golf Program of the Year Award Atherton Golf Club Burleigh Golf Club Cairns Golf Club City Golf Club KDV Sport Keperra Country Golf Club Meadowbrook Golf Club Redland Bay Golf Club The Brisbane Golf Club Townsville Golf Club Virginia Golf Club Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – High Performance Lee Eagleton – The Brisbane Golf Club Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club Ji McBryde – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport John Wright – Maroochy River Golf Club

PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – Game Development Janine Barney – Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park Golf Complex Asha Hargreaves – The Brisbane Golf Club Jake Newbery – KDV Sport Darren Weatherall – Victoria Park Golf Complex John Wright – Maroochy River Golf Club

PGA Queensland Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola Chris Adnams – Redcliffe Golf Club Jamie Corkill – Yamba Golf and Country Club Chris Graham – Ocean Shores Country Club Brett Maxwell – Virginia Golf Club Angus Porter – Carbrook Golf Club Channon Ryan – Oxley Golf Club

PGA Queensland Management Professional of the Year Ben Fletcher – Pacific Golf Club James King – Oxley Golf Club Adrian Lawson – Golf 24 Jonathan O'Sullivan – Marsden Golf Driving Range Darren Richards – Nudgee Golf Club Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group Graeme Andrews – Mt Tamborine Golf Club Tracey Connors – McLeod Country Golf Club Kylee Fowler – Sarina Golf Club Ryan Gailey – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Teegan Negreira – Redcliffe Golf Club Charles Vos – Southport Golf Club Sue Walker – Twin Waters Golf Club

Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award Peter Evans – Burleigh Golf Club Paul Rigby – Nudgee Golf Club Max Whitten – Maleny Golf Club

Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes Adrian Lawson – Golf 24 Australia Aaron Muirhead – Oxley Golf Club Jonathan O’Sullivan – Marsden Golf Driving Range Darren Richards – Nudgee Golf Club Chris Richards – Tropics Golf Club Amber Williams – Pacific Golf Club

Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year The Brisbane Pro-Am Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am Southport Pro-Am Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

PGA Regional PGA Tournament of the Year McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am Tieri Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year Living Choice Legends Tour Championship (Headland GC) PNG Senior Open (Lae Golf Club) QLD Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River GC) Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters GC) Town of 1770 Legends Pro-Am Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

PGA Tournament of the Year presented by Oxygn The Brisbane Pro-Am Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC) PNG Senior Open (Lae Golf Club) Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am Tieri Pro-Am Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

Golf Course Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award Isabelle Hogarth – North Pine Golf Club Angus Linnell – Palmer Gold Coast Golf Course Scott McComas – Nudgee Golf Club Jesse McGilvray – Palmer Colonial Golf Course

Superintendents Achievement Award presented by Living Turf Graeme Andrews – Tamborine Mountain Golf Club Glenn Beauclerc – Oxley Golf Club Dion Cope – Redland Bay Golf Club Peter Culross – Nudgee Golf Club David Mason – Brisbane Golf Club Todd McNamee – Mt Coolum Golf Club Paul McLean – Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award presented by Greenway Turf Solutions Glenn Beauclerc – Oxley Golf Club Peter Culross – Nudgee Golf Club Ben Grylewicz – Indooroopilly Golf Club

Superintendents Industry Recognition Award presented by RDO Equipment Paul Bevan – Greenway Turf Solutions Darryl Edwards – Burleigh Golf Club Dave Morrison – Racing Queensland

Golf Supplier of the Year Award Acushnet Golf Australia Asahi Schweppes Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CPR Group First Choice Services MiClub RDO Equipment (John Deere) Red Tape Busters Toro Australia Trackman

Additional awards presented at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:

Services to Golf Award

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Early bird tickets are available until September 29 and therefore to secure your place or for further details about the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) Office on 07 5657 6100 or via email on .