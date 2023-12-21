Field set for Master of the Amateurs

21 Dec 2023 | Amateur golf |

The next instalment of the Australian Master of the Amateurs kicks off from 9-12 January at Southern Golf Club in Melbourne.

Well-known professionals have played in this tournament previously, including the likes of Jason Day (2006), Rickie Fowler (2009), Tommy Fleetwood (2010), and Bryson DeChambeau (2015).

The 2024 field will host 168 players across 22 countries, including Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, England, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Macao, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Samoa, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, USA, Vietnam, and Wales.

The tournament is a 72-hole stroke championship with a cut after 54-holes.

Leading the men’s field will be Cole Sherwood (USA), ranked 15th in the world, followed by William Moll (USA), ranked 21st in the world. Jayden Ford (ranked #1 in New Zealand), Wang Ngai Shen (ranked #1 in Hong Kong) and Kuangyu Chen (ranked #3 in Australia) also add depth to the strong field.

Leading the women’s field will be Avani Prashanth (India), ranked 55th in the world, followed by Justice Bosio (Australia), ranked 69th in the world, and Jeneath Wong (Malaysia), ranked 72nd in the world, with Japan and Chinese Taipei players to be finalised.

The 2021 champion, Australia’s Lion Higo, and the defending champion, Jeneath Wong (Malaysia) will compete again with the ambition to become first women to win green jacket twice. Both are at Pepperdine University in the US.

The final two days of play and the presentation will be broadcasted live on the SEN TV APP.