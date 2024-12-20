Field for adidas Australian Amateur heading to the Sandbelt

20 Dec 2024 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

The field of 313 players heading to Commonwealth and Cranbourne Golf clubs in January for the adidas Australian Amateur is set, with the country's top amateurs joined by a number of international stars looking to claim the coveted title.

Neither 2024 champion will be returning to Melbourne, with both Quinn Croker and Mamika Shinchi's absence allowing the chance for new champions in 2025.

Headlining the women's field from an Australian perspective is Amelia Harris, who after going so close last year on her home course of Yarra Yarra, just triumphed in the amateur category of the Sandbelt Invitational where Commonwealth played host to one of the four rounds.

Joining Harris is fellow young stars in Sarah Hammett, Raegan Denton, Jazy Roberts and Ella Scaysbrook to name but a few, as well as senior amateur world-beater Nadene Gole.

From an international standpoint, women from nine countries will be travelling to Melbourne, with Japan hoping to keep its streak of dominance in the women's championship alive.

In the men's, Australian Asia-Pacific Amateur representatives Billy Dowling, Harry Takis and Lukas Michel headline the national showing, alongside Cameron Smith scholars Wes Hinton and Kayun Mudadana, Mudadana coming off a week to remember at the Sandbelt Invitational taking out the men's amateur category.

There will also be nine countries outside Australian represented in the men's, with top All Abilities golfer Englishman Kipp Popert returning.

To view the full field,