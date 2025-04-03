Famous friends, family and fingers part of Min Woo’s Masters prep

03 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

Before he won the Texas Children’s Houston Open this past week, it’s fair to say Min Woo Lee didn’t live a life remotely similar to most 26-year-olds from Fremantle.

Despite a constant social media presence and video gaming that helped inspire his “Chef” moniker, Lee’s profession, network of friends and even home base in Las Vegas is vastly different from most Australian 20-somethings.

Yet, even with his jet-setting lifestyle, Lee remains the same personality from his amateur days, and his own reaction to the response over his first PGA TOUR win showcases his ability to stay true to himself.

Among the well-wishers was one of the biggest stars on the planet, Justin Bieber, who Lee claims to be the unofficial golf coach of.

Lee revealed that the relationship is unique given both feel they are the one to be proud of the friendship.

“The thing is he fanboys kind of over me, but obviously I’m fanboying over him,” Lee said of Bieber.

“We haven’t played (golf) yet, but I got his phone number and we just texted and texted quite often. He would send me videos of his swing and I would critique it and yeah, it’s very cool.”

Proving Lee’s suggestion of the mutual respect over the friendship, it was Bieber who shared an image of their FaceTime following the Aussie’s breakthrough Houston victory to his social media channels.

“He asked me if he could post it and I was like, ‘Bro, do whatever you want. You’re Justin Bieber, I don’t care’,” was Lee’s humorous retelling of how the post came about.

Beyond Bieber, Lee mentioned multiple NBA players among those who congratulated him, including fellow Aussie Josh Giddey and Steph Curry, however, despite their ongoing sibling rivalry, no doubt the support of sister Minjee meant a great deal.

In Las Vegas ahead of this week’s LPGA Tour match play event at Shadow Creek, coincidental timing meant the Lee’s could share a celebratory dinner in Min Woo’s hometown with their shared agent, Brent Hamilton, and coach, Ritchie Smith.

The younger sibling not missing his chance to throw shade at his sister when asked who paid for the Japanese meal on the Vegas ‘Strip’.

“It was me. It was me. Of course it was me. I made a nice little cheque last couple days ago,” Min Woo said.

“My sister could have been nice and she could have got it, but it’s all good.”

Family will also be a theme next week for Lee when he contests The Masters for a fourth straight year.

Mum Clara will be on site at Augusta National, where Lee will hope to improve on his already impressive record of T14-MC-T22, with last year’s result perhaps his most impressive giving the preparation.

Unlike this year when he enters the year’s first major as a last start winner, in 2024 Lee teed it up with a broken finger and suffering from illness Monday to Wednesday, a sickness he blames on giving up his jumper to a young fan when watching Minjee in the cold the week prior.

Breaking the digit in the gym, Min Woo plans to be much more careful as he prepares to challenge for his first major title having now accumulated five professional wins in his burgeoning career.

“First of all, obviously just to not drop a dumbbell on your finger. I think that’s priority one. I’ll probably be a bit safer when I’m in the gym right now this week,” he joked of his preparations for Augusta.

“I mean going into it feeling good and yeah, it’s last week felt like an exhausting week, so I just relax and enjoy my time doing nothing really over the last couple days and the next day or so. And yeah, get ready for the big dance."

Adding of his new place as the highest ranked Australian men’s player in the Official World Golf Ranking heading into The Masters: “I mean, it’s crazy. I looked up to these guys and I still do and it’s awesome to be the No.1 ranked Aussie. I still feel like a little kid growing up and I don’t feel 26, I feel 18, 19, 20 as a youngster.

“But there’s youngsters that come out and are very young and you don’t feel as young anymore. But it is very cool. It’s cool to be there. I feel like I inspire kids and inspire people to love and play golf.

“So it’s quite cool to be the top spot, I guess in Australian golf and hopefully I can keep going.”

That attempt to keep going will be alongside major champions Cam Smith, Adam Scott and Jason Day, as well as Cameron Davis in a five-strong Australian contingent at Augusta.

Day continues to do his bit to help Lee become part of the Australian major winner club that his sister is already a member of as a two-time major champion.

“Jason’s been amazing help to me. I think he’s helped me the most out of any player and just advice just in general,” Min Woo said.

“I told him how I felt, really how I felt during THE PLAYERS and I just felt like I wasn’t myself and I was trying to be someone else and he just said just to trust the process and keep hitting good shots and if not, it’s okay.

“And funny, I did that and I won … it’s only love between us and it’s very cool to have a big brother out on Tour.”

