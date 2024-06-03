It's a family affair for aces at Mt Derrimut

03 Jun 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

It’s taken 15 years, but the Whittaker family at Mt Derrimut Golf and Community Club in western Melbourne have secured a little piece of history.

When Kyle Whittaker aced the ninth hole at Mt Derrimut recently, he became the fourth member of his family to achieve a hole-in-one on the same hole.

Ironically after he missed a short birdie putt on the sixth hole, Kyle Whittaker was on the end of some brutal sledging by playing partners as he went to the ninth tee: "You'd better put it to 2-foot if you want to get that birdie!"

But his 8-iron shot was sweetly hit, and after one bounce, it buried into the hole.

"Well, I don't need to putt that one!" he said.

Kyle joins brothers Tristan (April, 2024) and Brent (2009), and father Graham (2012) in writing a 1 down for that particular hole.