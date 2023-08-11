Expanded partnership further aligns adidas with Australian Golf

11 Aug 2023 | Industry news | Amateur golf | Professional golf |

Global sportswear leader adidas has signed a historic partnership to unite the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia under one apparel and footwear partnership.

A major partner of the PGA of Australia and PGA Tour of Australasia since 2019 and WPGA Tour since 2020, adidas has now extended its partnership for a further three years to include Golf Australia and become the first joint apparel and footwear partnership in the Australian Golf partnership family.

The Australian Golf partnership with the iconic sports brand adds to a strong commitment to golf which includes sponsorship agreements with 22 current Australian professionals and elite amateur golfers, including LPGA Tour star Grace Kim.

As well as being the new naming rights partner for the Australian Amateur Championship, which will be held in Melbourne in 2024, the adidas partnership with Australian Golf includes the Australasian PGA and WPGA Tours; Australian PGA Championship; Australian Open (from 2024); The Athena; the Womens Golf Network; a range of other tournaments; and broadcast/digital engagement opportunities to both fans and PGA members.

PGA of Australia Commercial Director Michael McDonald said adidas’ alignment with Australian Golf was a great win for our sport.

“The PGA of Australia has had a great relationship with adidas and achieved some wonderful outcomes as a result of the supportive way they work with the golf industry and our PGA Members. Their engagement with golf fans has also been outstanding and it’s exciting that this will now grow to include Golf Australia,” he said.

“They have become the first of our existing partners, and the third partner overall, to become a major partner with all three national golf bodies which is a great show of support and confidence in the game at professional, elite amateur and club golf levels.

“As well as being a partner in our Summer of Golf, we will continue to work collaboratively with adidas to increase their connection with the highly skilled PGA Professionals, who are at the forefront of promoting and growing golf at the club level.”

Golf Australia General Manager Commercial Anthony Everard said: “The team at adidas love golf, are committed to helping us achieve our goals and their focus on sustainability and inclusivity aligns closely with our Strategy for Australian Golf.

“They are keen to do more with us on the grassroots and community side of the game, which continues to experience a participation boom, while continuing to contribute to the renewed interest we are seeing with professional golf.”

Darryn Lowe, General Manager of adidas Golf Pacific, said the global sports manufacturer was excited to continue its investment in golf through the Australian Golf partnership.

“This is a landmark moment for the adidas brand and a partnership that we are extremely proud of. As the Most Progressive Brand in Golf, we have a responsibility to lead from the front and in partnership with the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia, we know we will be able to bring this vision to life.”

“We are excited to deepen our commitment and connection to the game of golf, PGA Professionals and golfers of all ages and abilities through our Australian Golf partnership.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said: “Adidas are incredible supporters of women’s golf and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the world’s most inclusive brands.”

The Golf Australia, PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia events teams and workforce will be fitted out by adidas.