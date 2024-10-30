'Every Girl Can' clinics head to Queensland

30 Oct 2024 | Women and girls |

Golf Australia is excited to showcase ‘Every Girl Can’, a series of three camps for girls in Queensland encouraging them to play golf.

The free, two-day camps begin in January 2025 and represent the perfect way to experience golf in a fun, inclusive, all-female environment.

They are supported by the Queensland Government, which provided $25,000 in funding.

Delivered by an all-female coaching team of PGA Professionals, PGA Associate Professionals and National Program Deliverers, this exclusive opportunity is designed specifically for girls aged 5-17. The program is ideal for girls who are new to golf as well as those with some prior experience.

Locations include south-east Queensland, far north Queensland and the Wide Bay-Burnett region. The dates are:

• Nudgee Golf Club 20-21 January 2025 • Cairns Golf Club 10-11 April 2025 • Hervey Bay Golf Club 14-15 April 2025

“Through this funding, Golf Australia is continuing to promote gender equity in sports, provide leading resources that will cater to the needs of women and girls, and to create opportunities for women and girls, particularly in remote and regional communities,” said Virginia Irwin, Golf Australia’s Participation Officer-Queensland.

“I am grateful express to the three host venues, the PGA Professionals, staff and management committed to increasing participation and leadership opportunities for women and girls in golf.

“It is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the PGA of Australia to provide education, development and mentorship. Golf Australia is looking to inspire more Queensland women and girls to get involved in all areas of sports across the state.”

To receive additional information on "Every Girl Can" play golf in Queensland program in 2025, please register your interest and a Golf Australia Queensland Participation Officer will contact you.