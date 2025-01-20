Every Girl Can camps begin in Qld

20 Jan 2025 | Women and girls |

The first of this year’s Every Girl Can golf camps is being held at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane this week.

More than 120 girls registered for the two-day program which continues in Cairns and Hervey Bay in April. So far more than 35 girls have registered for the Cairns and Hervey Bay editions of the camps, and Golf Australia is seeking further expressions of interest.

The camps are delivered by a 12-person all-female coaching team of PGA Professionals, PGA Associate Professionals and National Program Deliverers.

The remaining camps are:

Cairns Golf Club, 10-11 April Hervey Bay Golf Club, 14-15 April

These free camps, funded by the Queensland Government, are the perfect way to experience golf in a fun, inclusive, all-female environments. The camps are designed specifically for girls aged 5-17, and they are ideal for girls who are new to golf as well as those with some prior experience.

To receive additional information on 'Every Girl Can' play golf in Queensland program in 2025, please and a Golf Australia Queensland Participation Officer will contact you.

The Queensland Government provided $25,000 to Golf Australia to 'Every Girl Can' to enable Queenslanders to participate in sport and recreation activities.