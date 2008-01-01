Golf Course ID: 65702, 18 hole

The Esperance Golf Club was first established in 1957, and offers a striking course amidst a natural setting alongside the banks of Lake Windabout; part of the Lake Warden Wetlands, a designated area of international importance. Play on our fully reticulated grass green course that features a challenging 18 holes. The Mens course measures 5906m and the Ladies is 5189m, both Par72. Lake views, water hazards, waterbirds and other natural wildlife will give you a memorable golfing experience. The course is regularly visited by Cape Barren Geese during the summer and autumn months, and is the only mainland area of Esperance to see these rare birds, which have become our badge