Emma Elliott first-ever woman to chair GolfWA

02 Apr 2024 | Industry news |

Emma Elliott has succeeded Greg Higham as Chair of GolfWA – becoming the first woman elected to the role in the process.

Following Higham’s decision not to seek re-election at the 2024 AGM, Eliott was unanimously elected by fellow directors at GolfWA’s March board meeting. Greg also agreed to serve as Deputy Chair until the next AGM, when his 11-year tenure as a GolfWA director will end.

The current CEO of the Australasian Legal Practice Management Association (ALPMA) not-for-profit membership association, Emma Elliott has been a GolfWA Director since 2020. A keen golfer, Emma has been a member of Hamersley Ladies Golf Club for the past four years.

“I am honoured to have been elected into the role,” Emma told GolfWA. “It is not something I take lightly and the leadership of Greg Higham during my tenure has been exemplary. I thank Greg and the board for their confidence and I’m excited for the journey that lies ahead.

“Since joining the board, I have witnessed many positive GolfWA initiatives that allow clubs to grow the game locally, promote diversity, inclusion and the many health and wellbeing benefits of golf while breaking down perceptions and barriers to entry. It is an exciting time for golf in Western Australia.”

On her aspirations for her time as Chair, Emma added: “Over the past four years, golf has been blessed with a renewed level of interest, with all forms of the game growing. My ambitions are centred around continuing to foster, promote and advance the game of golf, in all its forms, in Western Australia.”